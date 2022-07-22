Cuyuna Regional Medical Center to build $12M nursing home 

Crosby, Minn.-based Cuyuna Regional Medical Center will build a $12 million to $15 million nursing home on the Heartwood Senior Living Community campus in Crosby.

Construction will begin on the 45,000-square-foot nursing home this fall as an additional wing on the Heartwood campus, according to a July 21 press release.

"Long-term care has evolved over the last 60 years, and CRMC needs to evolve with it," said Amy Hart, CEO of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center. "Creating Heartwood Phase II allows CRMC to fulfill its mission of accommodating residents with care and compassion."