CMS revises COVID-19 nursing home protocols

CMS is phasing out a series of protocols implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic for nursing homes to restore certain minimum standards, it said in a memorandum issued April 7.

These temporary emergency waivers were created to provide facilities with flexibilities needed to respond to the pandemic. The 16 waivers will phase out 30 and 60 days from the issuance to allow agencies to adjust facilities. The changes do not affect infection prevention and control measures.

CMS retains the flexibility for certain requirements, such as allowing temporary waivers for nurse aides’ certification in light of documented capacity issues in training or testing programs.

