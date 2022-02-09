CMS makes nursing home COVID-19 booster data public 

CMS is now posting COVID-19 vaccine booster shots administered to nursing home residents and staff on its CareCompare website, the agency said Feb. 9.

"By posting these data, CMS is highlighting this information for the public and other stakeholders to help increase the number of nursing home residents and staff who obtain a booster shot," the agency said.

The data will show resident and staff booster rates at the facility level and will include national and state averages. The move comes two weeks after CMS began posting nursing home staff turnover rates and weekend staff levels for the first time in efforts to increase transparency for consumers.