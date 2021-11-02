Cases in Iowa nursing home COVID-19 outbreak increase 20% in 1 week

At least 370 residents and staff in nursing homes across Iowa have been infected with COVID-19 during current outbreaks, up 20 percent from the 307 cases reported last week, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Nov. 2.

There are now active outbreaks at 30 facilities across the state.

The biggest outbreak is at the state-run Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, with the number of infections associated with the current outbreak in the facility increasing from 37 to 65 over the last three weeks.