Baptist Health partners to enhance home health services

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health has partnered with Kettering, Ohio-based Alternate Solutions Health Network to enhance the system's home health program.

The venture will be jointly owned by the two organizations and operate under the name Baptist Health Home Care, according to a Jan. 31 news release from the health system.

Baptist Health's home health services span Kentucky, Southern Indiana and Southern Illinois.

ASHN has partnerships with more than 90 home healthcare and hospice providers across six states, the release said.