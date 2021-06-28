94% of nursing homes face staff shortages: AHCA, NCAL

Almost all, or 94 percent, of U.S. nursing homes face staff shortages, according to a recent survey conducted by The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.

The findings, posted June 23, were from a survey of 616 nursing homes and 122 assisted living communities across the U.S.

Four other key findings:

1. Nearly three-fourths of nursing homes and more than half of assisted living communities said their facility's overall workforce situation has gotten worse compared to 2020.

2. More than half of facilities are actively trying to fill vacant positions for certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, dietary staff and housekeeping roles.

3. The majority of providers believe higher reimbursement to offer better pay and benefits would help recruit and retain staff.

4. More than half of facilities in 2020 said staff in essential positions — such as CNAs or direct caregivers and dietary staff — had quit.