7 systems seeking post-acute care talent 

Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Catholic Health, based in Rockville Centre, N.Y., is seeking a director of business development and post-acute management for its location in Farmingdale, N.Y.

2. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a post-acute clinical specialist for its location in Asheville, N,C.

3. MultiCare Health System, based in Tacoma, Wash., is seeking a post-acute care outreach coordinator.

4. OhioHealth, based in Columbus, is seeking a post-acute care management manager.

5. TeamHealth, based in Knoxville, Tenn., is seeking a post-acute physician for its location in Fayetteville, N.C.

6. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, is seeking a post-acute liaison for its location in San Antonio.

7. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., is seeking a post-acute operations consultant therapist for its location in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.