7 systems seeking post-acute care talent 

Cailey Gleeson (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Ohio, Ill.) is seeking a post-acute care manager.

2. NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City) is seeking a social worker for post-acute care.

3. Nebraska Medicine (Omaha) is seeking a patient coordinator senior associate for its post-acute care clinic. 

4. Trinity Health (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) is seeking a post-acute operations consultant therapist. 

5. Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee) is seeking a hospice home care service liaison. 

6. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Tacoma, Wash.) is seeking a care coordination assistant. 

7. HCA Healthcare (San Antonio) is seeking a case management assistant.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles