7 changes to the nursing home workforce since COVID-19: KFF 

Nursing homes around the nation have adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic through a series of measures, including changes to wages and training, according to a new report from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The May 16 report summarizes federal and state standards related to nursing home staffing prior to COVID-19 and the changes made since its onset.
Seven key findings:
- At least five states — Arkansas, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island — adopted permanent increases to nursing home minimum staffing requirements.
- At least one state, Georgia, adopted a permanent decrease.
- At least two states, Oregon and South Carolina, adopted temporary decreases.
- At least four states — Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts and North Carolina — adopted laws or regulations requiring increases to nursing home staff wages.
- At least three states — Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio — adopted temporary increases or one-time bonuses to nursing home staff wages.
- At least three states — Kentucky, Missouri and Wisconsin — adopted permanent changes to staff training requirements.
- At least eight states — Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri and Wisconsin — adopted temporary changes to staff training requirements.