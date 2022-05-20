7 changes to the nursing home workforce since COVID-19: KFF 

Cailey Gleeson (Twitter) -

Nursing homes around the nation have adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic through a series of measures, including changes to wages and training, according to a new report from the Kaiser Family Foundation. 

The May 16 report summarizes federal and state standards related to nursing home staffing prior to COVID-19 and the changes made since its onset. 

Seven key findings:

  • At least five states — Arkansas, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island — adopted permanent increases to nursing home minimum staffing requirements.

  • At least one state, Georgia, adopted a permanent decrease. 

  • At least two states, Oregon and South Carolina, adopted temporary decreases.

  • At least four states — Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts and North Carolina — adopted laws or regulations requiring increases to nursing home staff wages. 

  • At least three states — Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio — adopted temporary increases or one-time bonuses to nursing home staff wages.

  • At least three states — Kentucky, Missouri and Wisconsin — adopted permanent changes to staff training requirements.

  • At least eight states — Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri and Wisconsin — adopted temporary changes to staff training requirements.
 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles