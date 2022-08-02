6 systems seeking post-acute talent

Below are six hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a director for its regional post-acute network.

2. Loyola Medicine, based in Maywood, Ill., is seeking a post-acute occupational therapist for its location in Melrose Park, Ill.

3. MLK Community Healthcare, based in Los Angeles, is seeking a post-acute network coordinator.

4. Spectrum Medical Partners, based in Lake Mary, Fla., is seeking a post-acute nurse practitioner for its location in Winter Haven, Fla.

5. TeamHealth, based in Knoxville, Tenn., is seeking a post-acute care medical director for its location in Jacksonville, N.C.

6. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, is seeking a post-acute liaison for San Antonio.