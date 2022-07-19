6 systems seeking post-acute care talent

Below are six hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Adventist HealthCare, based in Gaithersburg, Md., is seeking a clinical intake liaison for its location in Silver Spring, Md.

2. Brookwood Baptist Health, based in Birmingham, Ala., is seeking a registered nurse for postsurgical acute care.

3. Loyola Medicine, based in Maywood, Ill., is seeking a post-acute occupational therapist for its location in Melrose Park, Ill.

4. Merritt Hawkins, based in Irving, Texas, is seeking a lead physician for post-acute transitions for its location in Sacramento, Calif.

5. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, is seeking a post-acute liaison for its location in San Antonio.