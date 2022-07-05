6 systems seeking post-acute care talent 

Below are six hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Ascension, based in St. Louis, is seeking a case management manager for its location in Chicago.

2. Brookwood Baptist Health, based in Birmingham, Ala., is seeking a registered nurse for postsurgical acute care.

3. El Camino Health, based in Mountain View, Calif., is seeking a manager for its post-acute network.

4. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a community post-acute transition specialist for its location in Asheville, N.C.

5.Spectrum Medical Partners, based in Lake Mary, Fla., is seeking a post-acute physician for its location in Orlando.

6. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, is seeking a post-acute liaison for its location in San Antonio.