6 systems seeking post-acute care talent 

Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Elevate Care, based in Lincolnwood, Ill., is seeking a social services coordinator for its location in Glenview, Ill.

2. MultiCare Health System, based in Tacoma, Wash., is seeking a post-acute trauma rehabilitation nurse for its location in Puyallup, Wash.

3. Shelby Baptist Medical Center, based in Alabaster, Ala., is seeking a registered nurse for postsurgical acute care.

4. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, is seeking a post-acute liaison for its location in San Antonio.

5. The University of Vermont Medical Center, based in Middlebury, is seeking a post-acute unit licensed practitioner nurse.

6. VillageMD, based in Atlanta, is seeking a post-acute care liaison.