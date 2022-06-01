6 systems seeking post-acute care talent

Below are six hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 

1. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a post-acute clinical specialist for its location in Asheville, N.C.

2. Loyola Medicine, based in Maywood, Ill., is seeking a post-acute rehabilitation social worker for its location in Berwyn, Ill.

3. MultiCare Health System, based in Tacoma, Wash., is seeking a post-acute care outreach coordinator. 

4. UnityPoint Health, based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is seeking a post-acute resource pool financial advocate.

5. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, is seeking a post-acute liaison for its location in San Antonio. 

6. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., is seeking a post-acute operations consultant therapist for its location in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

