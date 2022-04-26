6 systems seeking post-acute care talent 

Below are six hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Nebraska Medicine, based in Omaha, is seeking a post-acute network patient coordinator senior associate.

2. Northwest Community Healthcare, based in Arlington Heights, Ill., is seeking an advanced practice provider.

3. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, based in Chicago, is seeking a social worker.

4. TeamHealth, based in Knoxville, Tenn., is seeking a post-acute care advanced practice clinician for its Albuquerque, N.M. location.

5. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, is seeking a discharge planner for its Fountain Valley, Calif., location.

6. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., is seeking a post-acute network operations consultant therapist for its Fort Lauderdale, Fla., location.