6 systems seeking post-acute care talent 

Below are six hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.
Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
1. Nebraska Medicine, based in Omaha, is seeking a post-acute network patient coordinator senior associate.
2. Northwest Community Healthcare, based in Arlington Heights, Ill., is seeking an advanced practice provider.
3. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, based in Chicago, is seeking a social worker.
4. TeamHealth, based in Knoxville, Tenn., is seeking a post-acute care advanced practice clinician for its Albuquerque, N.M. location.
5. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, is seeking a discharge planner for its Fountain Valley, Calif., location.
6. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., is seeking a post-acute network operations consultant therapist for its Fort Lauderdale, Fla., location.