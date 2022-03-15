6 systems seeking post-acute care talent

Below are six hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Trinity Health (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) is seeking an operations consultant therapist.

2. Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) is seeking a case worker.

3. Nebraska Medicine (Omaha) is seeking a patient coordinator senior associate.

4. Texas Health Resources (Dallas) is seeking a post-acute care rehabilitation registered nurse.

5. HCA Healthcare (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) is seeking a director of post-acute networks.

6. Catholic Health (Farmingdale, N.Y.) is seeking a director of business development and post-acute care management.