5 systems seeking post-acute care talent

Cailey Gleeson (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 

1. Adventist HealthCare, based in Gaithersburg, Md., is seeking a rehab clinical liaison in Silver Spring, Md. 

2. Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee is seeking a care manager in Chicago.

3. Dignity Health, based in San Francisco, is seeking a care coordination assistant.

4. Northern Arizona Healthcare, based in Flagstaff, is seeking a care coordinator. 

5. Oak Street Health, based in Chicago, is seeking a medical social worker for its Cincinnati location.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles