5 systems seeking post-acute care talent

Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Adventist HealthCare, based in Gaithersburg, Md., is seeking a rehab clinical liaison in Silver Spring, Md.

2. Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee is seeking a care manager in Chicago.

3. Dignity Health, based in San Francisco, is seeking a care coordination assistant.

4. Northern Arizona Healthcare, based in Flagstaff, is seeking a care coordinator.

5. Oak Street Health, based in Chicago, is seeking a medical social worker for its Cincinnati location.