5 systemic changes needed to improve nursing home care: National Academies 

Sweeping changes are needed at a systemic level in order to improve the quality of care in nursing homes, according to an April 6 report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine's Committee on the Quality of Care in Nursing Homes.

The committee examined the delivery, finances, regulation and nursing home quality of care in the U.S., with an emphasis on challenges that have arisen from the COVID-19 pandemic, to inform the recommendations in the 605-page report.

"The way in which the United States finances, delivers and regulates care in nursing home settings is ineffective, inefficient, fragmented and unsustainable," the report said.

Five key recommendations: