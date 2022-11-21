5 injured in Missouri rehab center fire

Five people were sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at Florissant, Mo.-based Bentwood Nursing and Rehab Center, NBC affiliate KSDK reported Nov. 19.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 12:30 a.m. after receiving an alarm system alert and 911 calls reporting black smoke. Firefighters extinguished the fire in a resident's room.

Four of the five injured people have been discharged from the hospital, according to the report.

The Florissant Police Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

Editor's note: Becker's reached out to the facility for comment and will update this story when more information is available.