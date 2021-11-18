5 fast facts on the home health workforce

Patients who use home health programs are readmitted to hospitals slightly less than those patients transferred to skilled nursing facilities, according to the 2021 AHHQI Home Health Chartbook released Nov. 18.

The report is an annual resource from Alliance for Home Health Quality and Innovation and the National Association for Home Care & Hospice that provides a broad overview of home health workforce, patients, 30-day rehospitalization rates, organizational trends, and the economic contribution of home health agencies.

The agencies are set to present the findings at an upcoming webinar, though the date has not been set.

Five key facts in the report: