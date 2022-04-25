400 nursing home closings projected for 2022: 3 notes 

Listen
Over 300 nursing homes have closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and 400 are projected to close this year, according to a new report from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
The report, which was released April 21, analyzed federal data on nursing home closures.
Three key findings:
- More than 1,000 nursing homes have closed since 2015, including 776 before the pandemic and 327 during the pandemic.
- Nearly 45,000 nursing home residents have been displaced because of closures since 2015.
- Thirty-three percent to 38 percent of nursing homes would be considered at financial risk if Medicare is cut by 5 percent and Medicaid public health emergency funding ends in 2022.