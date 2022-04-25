4 recent stories on nursing home staff laws

Here are four recent stories Becker's has published on nursing home legislation since April 5:

1. The Biden administration's nursing home overhaul plan to implement federal nursing home staffing requirements has led industry experts to question the cost and sources of funding, Bloomberg Law reported April 21.

2. Illinois legislators unanimously approved a $700 million budget increase for nursing homes in the state to increase staffing levels and the quality of care, The Chicago Tribune reported April 8.

3. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill lowering the duration of nursing home residents' direct care to two hours daily, Tampa Bay Times reported April 7.

4. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted a three-month delay on a new law requiring nursing homes to meet minimum staffing, patient care and profit cap requirements, WSHU reported April 1.