3 best, worst states for long-term care

Arizona is the best state for long-term care, while the District of Columbia is the worst, a report published Aug. 8 by personal finance service ValuePenguin found.

The report also found that only 16 states provide four or more nurse staffing hours per resident daily, despite new federal regulations.

The report assessed cost, accessibility and care quality based on data from CMS, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Census Bureau County Business Patterns and more.

The three best states for long-term care with average annual nursing home cost:

Arizona, $78,475 Idaho, $102,200 Missouri, $63,145

The three worst states for long-term care with average annual nursing home cost: