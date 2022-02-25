26 nursing facilities with Joint Commission memory care certifications

The Joint Commission offers a memory care certification, highlighting the importance of minimizing risks and improving care for patients and residents with all levels of cognitive impairment, as one of its various accreditation and certification options for nursing facilities.

Certification is available to organizations that are also receiving, or have already received, accreditation under the Nursing Care Center Accreditation program.

Here are 26 facilities across the country certified for memory care with The Joint Commission:

California

Chaparral Foundation (Berkeley)

Colorado

CHI Living Communities (Colorado Springs)

Florida

Victoria Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Miami)

Stacey Healthcare Center (Miami)

Orlando Health Central (Winter Garden)

John Knox Village of Central Florida (Orange City)

Bridgeview Center (Ormond Beach)

Riverwood Center (Jacksonville)

Georgia

PruittHealth-Toccoa

The Oaks-Bethany (Vidalia)

PruittHealth-Palmyra (Albany)

Christian City Rehabilitation Center (Union City)

PruittHealth-Crestwood (Valdosta)

Illinois

Elevate Care Riverwoods (Riverwoods)

Greek American Rehab and Care (Wheeling)

Pleasant View Luther Home (Ottawa)

Thrive of Lake County (Mundelein)

Massachusetts

Jewish Rehabilitation Center for the Aged of the North Shore (Peabody)

265 Essex Street Operating Co. (Beverly)

Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home (Chelsea)

Michigan

Grand Traverse County (Traverse City)

North Carolina

The Oaks of Brevard

New Jersey

Bartley Healthcare (Jackson)

Tennessee

Crestview Healthcare and Rehab (Brownsville)

Forest Cove Nursing and Rehab Center (Jackson)

Wisconsin

Methodist Manor Health Center (Milwaukee)