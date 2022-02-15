203 nursing facilities with Joint Commission post-acute care certifications 

The Joint Commission offers a post-acute care certification, highlighting the importance of effective care transitions, as one of its various accreditation and certification options for nursing facilities.

Certification is available to organizations that are also receiving, or have already received, accreditation under the Nursing Care Center Accreditation program.

Here are 203 nursing facilities across the country certified for post-acute care with The Joint Commission:

California

Pacifica Care Center (Pacifica)

United Care Facilities (Lancaster)

Chaparral Foundation (Berkeley)

Alta Newport Hospital (Tustin)

Florida

Florida Presbyterian Homes (Lakeland)

Brooks Bartram Crossing (Jacksonville)

Brooks Skilled Nursing Facility (Jacksonville)

Terraces Facility (Lake Worth)

Palms Facility (Lauderdale Lakes)

Palmetto Facility (Hialeah)

North Lake Facility (Lake Park)

HRC (Miramar)

Lauderdale Nursing Center (Fort Lauderdale)

New Riviera Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Coral Gables)

Victoria Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Miami)

River Garden Hebrew Home For The Aged (Jacksonville)

Joseph L. Morse Health Center (West Palm Beach)

John Knox Village of Central Florida (Orange City)

Cathedral Gerontology Center (Jacksonville)

West Gables Operator (Miami)

Georgia

The Oaks - Limestone (Gainesville

The Oaks-Scenic View (Baldwin

The Oaks - Athens (Athens)

Christian City Rehabilitation Center (Union City)

PruittHealth - Rome (Rome)

The Oaks - Carrollton (Carrollton)

Iowa

​​Bishop Drumm Retirement Center (Johnston)

Illinois

Avantara of Elgin (Elgin)

Generations at Oakton Pavillion (Des Plaines)

Generations at Regency (Niles)

ManorCare of Arlington Heights

Carlton Skilled Nursing Facility (Chicago)

ManorCare of Oak Lawn (East)

Plymouth Place (La Grange Park)

Glenview Terrace Nursing Center (Glenview)

Palos Heights Rehabilitation Center (Crestwood)

Providence Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center (Downers Grove)

The Abington of Glenview Nursing & Rehab (Glenview)

Alden Estates of Evanston

Elevate Care Niles

Elevate Care Chicago

Whitehall North (Deerfield)

ManorCare Health Services (Hinsdale)

Elevate Care North Branch (Niles)

Alden Rehabilitation and Health Care Center (Orland Park)

ManorCare of Elk Grove Village

The Citadel of Northbrook LLC

Evergreen Living & Rehab Center (Evergreen Park)

Alden North Shore Rehab & HCC (Skokie)

Alden - Des Plaines Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation (Des Plaines)

Burgess Square Healthcare and Rehabilitation Centre (Westmont)

Warren Barr Living & Rehab Center (Chicago)

Elevate Care Riverwoods (Riverwoods)

Greek American Rehab and Care (Wheeling)

ManorCare Health Services - Libertyville

Bella Terra LaGrange

Bella Terra Lombard

Symphony Lincoln Park (Chicago)

Arista Healthcare (Naperville)

Harmony Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Chicago)

Bella Terra Elmhurst

Avantara Lake Zurich

Crescent Care of Elgin

Bella Terra Schaumburg

Streamwood Skilled Nursing Facility

Highland Park Nursing & Rehab (Highwood)

Warren Barr Orland Park

Wheeling Skilled Nursing Facility

Villa Clara Post Acute (Decatur)

Lincolnshire Living & Rehab

Symphony Hanover Park

Paul House and Healthcare Center (Chicago)

The Grove St. Charles

Alden Estates of Barrington

Alden Estates of Naperville

Alden of Waterford (Aurora)

Alden Estates of Skokie

Alden Northmoor Rehabilitation and Health Care Center (Chicago)

Alden Poplar Creek Rehabilitation and Health Care Center (Hoffman Estates)

Alden Valley Ridge Rehabilitation and Health Care Center (Bloomingdale)

Alden Estates of Shorewood

East Bank Center (Loves Park)

Lutheran Home for the Aged (Arlington Heights)

Elevate Care Waukegan

ManorCare of Homewood

ManorCare of Palos Heights

ManorCare of Palos Heights (West)

Citadel Care Center of Wilmette

Warren Barr North Shore (Highland Park)

The Grove of LaGrange Park

Peterson Park Associates (Chicago)

The Grove of Skokie Living and Rehabilitation Center

The Grove of Evanston

The Grove at the Lake Living and Rehabilitation Center (Zion)

The Grove at Lincoln Park Living and Rehab Center (Chicago)

The Grove of Northbrook Living and Rehabilitation Center (Northbrook)

Astoria Place Living and Rehabilitation Center (Chicago)

The Chalet Living and Rehabilitation Center (Chicago)

Helia Healthcare of Yorkville

Franciscan Communities (Lemont)

Franciscan Communities (Chicago)

Franciscan Communities (Lindenhurst)

Franciscan Communities (Wheeling)

Concord Nursing and Rehab (Oak Lawn)

Berkshire Nursing and Rehab (Forest Park)

International Nursing and Rehab (Chicago)

The PARC at Joliet

Elmbrook Skilled Nursing Facility (Elmhurst)

Avantara Park Ridge

Elevate Care Irving Park (Chicago)

Elevate Care Northbrook (Northbrook)

Generations at Applewood (Matteson)

River View Rehab Center (Elgin)

Generations at Elmwood Park

Park Place Christian Community of Elmhurst

Alden Long Grove Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (Long Grove)

The Springs at Crystal Lake

Wauconda HealthCare & Rehabilitation Centre

Fairmont Care (Chicago)

Oak Brook HealthCare & Rehabilitation Center

Pleasant View Luther Home (Ottawa)

Symphony Oswego

Aurora PAC

Avantara Long Grove

South Loop Living & Rehab Center (Chicago)

PA Peterson at the Citadel (Rockford)

Morton Grove Living & Rehab Center

Symphony of Evanston

HealthBridge of Arlington Heights

Crossroads Care Center (Woodstock)

Asbury Pavilion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (North Aurora)

Aperion Care Burbank (Burbank)

Rest Haven Illiana Christian Convalescent Home (Homer Glen)

Amberwood Care Centre (Rockford)

Norridge Gardens

Geneva Nursing and Rehab

Palos Hills Healthcare

Westmont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

The Selfhelp Home (Chicago)

Alden Lincoln Rehab and Healthcare Center (Chicago)

Clark Skilled Nursing Facility (Chicago)

The Waterford Care Center (Chicago)

Asbury Court Nursing and Rehabilitation (Des Plaines)

Alden Town Manor (Cicero)

Alden Lakeland Rehab & HCC (Chicago)

IH Lisle Opco

TCO JV (McHenry)

IH Fox Valley Opco (Aurora)

Avantara Aurora

Warren Barr Lieberman (Skokie)

Indiana

Wittenberg Lutheran Village (Crown Point)

Community Village (Munster)

University Place (West Lafayette)

Park Place Christian Community (Saint John)

Symphony of Dyer

Massachusetts

Blueberry Hill Operator (Beverly)

Bane Colonial (Weymouth)

548 Elm Street Operating Company (Northampton)

Bear Mt East Longmeadow (East Longmeadow)

Eastpointe Rehabilitation Center (Chelsea)

Southpointe Rehab Center (Fall River)

Wilmington Rehab Center (Wilmington)

Clifton Rehabilitation Nursing Center (Somerset)

Baypointe Rehab Center (Brockton)

Maplewood Mayflower Place SNF (West Yarmouth)

Jewish Rehabilitation Center for the Aged of the North Shore (Peabody)

199 Andover Street Operating Company (Peabody)

Brentwood Operating (Danvers)

Holden Nursing Home

Webster Operator (Rockland)

Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home

Chelsea Jewish Green House

Salem Rehab Center

Maryland

Westgate Hills Rehabilitation and Health Care Center (Baltimore)

Michigan

Grand Traverse County (Traverse City)

New Jersey

St. Lawrence Rehabilitation Center (Lawrenceville)

Bartley Healthcare (Jackson)

Meridian Nursing & Rehabilitation at Brick

Willow Springs Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (Brick)

Oakland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Spring Grove Operator (New Providence)

Laurel Brook Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (Mount Laurel)

Nevada

THI of Nevada at Hearthstone (Sparks)

New York

Long Island Care Center (Flushing)

Ohio

Trinity Medical Center East & West (Steubenville)

Franciscan Communities (Parma)

Pennsylvania

Bible Fellowship Church Homes (Whitehall)

Barclay Friends (West Chester)

Kearsley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (Philadelphia)

Odd Fellows Home of Pennsylvania (Middletown)

Providence Operator (Yeadon)

South Carolina

PruittHealth - Blythewood (Columbia)

Tennessee

Wellmont Wexford House (Kingsport)

Greenhills Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center (Nashville)

West Tennessee Transitional Care (Jackson)

Texas

Liberty County Hospital District No.1 (Pasadena)

Retama Manor Del Rio (Hutto)

MOC San Antonio II

MOC Round Rock (Austin)

MOC Webster

MOC Fort Worth

Bluebonnet Point Wellness (Bullard)

Wisconsin

Methodist Manor Health Center (Milwaukee)











