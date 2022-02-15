203 nursing facilities with Joint Commission post-acute care certifications 

- Small
- Medium
- Large
The Joint Commission offers a post-acute care certification, highlighting the importance of effective care transitions, as one of its various accreditation and certification options for nursing facilities.
Certification is available to organizations that are also receiving, or have already received, accreditation under the Nursing Care Center Accreditation program.
Here are 203 nursing facilities across the country certified for post-acute care with The Joint Commission:
California
Pacifica Care Center (Pacifica)
United Care Facilities (Lancaster)
Chaparral Foundation (Berkeley)
Alta Newport Hospital (Tustin)
Florida
Florida Presbyterian Homes (Lakeland)
Brooks Bartram Crossing (Jacksonville)
Brooks Skilled Nursing Facility (Jacksonville)
Terraces Facility (Lake Worth)
Palms Facility (Lauderdale Lakes)
Palmetto Facility (Hialeah)
North Lake Facility (Lake Park)
HRC (Miramar)
Lauderdale Nursing Center (Fort Lauderdale)
New Riviera Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Coral Gables)
Victoria Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Miami)
River Garden Hebrew Home For The Aged (Jacksonville)
Joseph L. Morse Health Center (West Palm Beach)
John Knox Village of Central Florida (Orange City)
Cathedral Gerontology Center (Jacksonville)
West Gables Operator (Miami)
Georgia
The Oaks - Limestone (Gainesville
The Oaks-Scenic View (Baldwin
The Oaks - Athens (Athens)
Christian City Rehabilitation Center (Union City)
PruittHealth - Rome (Rome)
The Oaks - Carrollton (Carrollton)
Iowa
Bishop Drumm Retirement Center (Johnston)
Illinois
Avantara of Elgin (Elgin)
Generations at Oakton Pavillion (Des Plaines)
Generations at Regency (Niles)
ManorCare of Arlington Heights
Carlton Skilled Nursing Facility (Chicago)
ManorCare of Oak Lawn (East)
Plymouth Place (La Grange Park)
Glenview Terrace Nursing Center (Glenview)
Palos Heights Rehabilitation Center (Crestwood)
Providence Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center (Downers Grove)
The Abington of Glenview Nursing & Rehab (Glenview)
Alden Estates of Evanston
Elevate Care Niles
Elevate Care Chicago
Whitehall North (Deerfield)
ManorCare Health Services (Hinsdale)
Elevate Care North Branch (Niles)
Alden Rehabilitation and Health Care Center (Orland Park)
ManorCare of Elk Grove Village
The Citadel of Northbrook LLC
Evergreen Living & Rehab Center (Evergreen Park)
Alden North Shore Rehab & HCC (Skokie)
Alden - Des Plaines Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation (Des Plaines)
Burgess Square Healthcare and Rehabilitation Centre (Westmont)
Warren Barr Living & Rehab Center (Chicago)
Elevate Care Riverwoods (Riverwoods)
Greek American Rehab and Care (Wheeling)
ManorCare Health Services - Libertyville
Bella Terra LaGrange
Bella Terra Lombard
Symphony Lincoln Park (Chicago)
Arista Healthcare (Naperville)
Harmony Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Chicago)
Bella Terra Elmhurst
Avantara Lake Zurich
Crescent Care of Elgin
Bella Terra Schaumburg
Streamwood Skilled Nursing Facility
Highland Park Nursing & Rehab (Highwood)
Warren Barr Orland Park
Wheeling Skilled Nursing Facility
Villa Clara Post Acute (Decatur)
Lincolnshire Living & Rehab
Symphony Hanover Park
Paul House and Healthcare Center (Chicago)
The Grove St. Charles
Alden Estates of Barrington
Alden Estates of Naperville
Alden of Waterford (Aurora)
Alden Estates of Skokie
Alden Northmoor Rehabilitation and Health Care Center (Chicago)
Alden Poplar Creek Rehabilitation and Health Care Center (Hoffman Estates)
Alden Valley Ridge Rehabilitation and Health Care Center (Bloomingdale)
Alden Estates of Shorewood
East Bank Center (Loves Park)
Lutheran Home for the Aged (Arlington Heights)
Elevate Care Waukegan
ManorCare of Homewood
ManorCare of Palos Heights
ManorCare of Palos Heights (West)
Citadel Care Center of Wilmette
Warren Barr North Shore (Highland Park)
The Grove of LaGrange Park
Peterson Park Associates (Chicago)
The Grove of Skokie Living and Rehabilitation Center
The Grove of Evanston
The Grove at the Lake Living and Rehabilitation Center (Zion)
The Grove at Lincoln Park Living and Rehab Center (Chicago)
The Grove of Northbrook Living and Rehabilitation Center (Northbrook)
Astoria Place Living and Rehabilitation Center (Chicago)
The Chalet Living and Rehabilitation Center (Chicago)
Helia Healthcare of Yorkville
Franciscan Communities (Lemont)
Franciscan Communities (Chicago)
Franciscan Communities (Lindenhurst)
Franciscan Communities (Wheeling)
Concord Nursing and Rehab (Oak Lawn)
Berkshire Nursing and Rehab (Forest Park)
International Nursing and Rehab (Chicago)
The PARC at Joliet
Elmbrook Skilled Nursing Facility (Elmhurst)
Avantara Park Ridge
Elevate Care Irving Park (Chicago)
Elevate Care Northbrook (Northbrook)
Generations at Applewood (Matteson)
River View Rehab Center (Elgin)
Generations at Elmwood Park
Park Place Christian Community of Elmhurst
Alden Long Grove Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (Long Grove)
The Springs at Crystal Lake
Wauconda HealthCare & Rehabilitation Centre
Fairmont Care (Chicago)
Oak Brook HealthCare & Rehabilitation Center
Pleasant View Luther Home (Ottawa)
Symphony Oswego
Aurora PAC
Avantara Long Grove
South Loop Living & Rehab Center (Chicago)
PA Peterson at the Citadel (Rockford)
Morton Grove Living & Rehab Center
Symphony of Evanston
HealthBridge of Arlington Heights
Crossroads Care Center (Woodstock)
Asbury Pavilion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (North Aurora)
Aperion Care Burbank (Burbank)
Rest Haven Illiana Christian Convalescent Home (Homer Glen)
Amberwood Care Centre (Rockford)
Norridge Gardens
Geneva Nursing and Rehab
Palos Hills Healthcare
Westmont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
The Selfhelp Home (Chicago)
Alden Lincoln Rehab and Healthcare Center (Chicago)
Clark Skilled Nursing Facility (Chicago)
The Waterford Care Center (Chicago)
Asbury Court Nursing and Rehabilitation (Des Plaines)
Alden Town Manor (Cicero)
Alden Lakeland Rehab & HCC (Chicago)
IH Lisle Opco
TCO JV (McHenry)
IH Fox Valley Opco (Aurora)
Avantara Aurora
Warren Barr Lieberman (Skokie)
Indiana
Wittenberg Lutheran Village (Crown Point)
Community Village (Munster)
University Place (West Lafayette)
Park Place Christian Community (Saint John)
Symphony of Dyer
Massachusetts
Blueberry Hill Operator (Beverly)
Bane Colonial (Weymouth)
548 Elm Street Operating Company (Northampton)
Bear Mt East Longmeadow (East Longmeadow)
Eastpointe Rehabilitation Center (Chelsea)
Southpointe Rehab Center (Fall River)
Wilmington Rehab Center (Wilmington)
Clifton Rehabilitation Nursing Center (Somerset)
Baypointe Rehab Center (Brockton)
Maplewood Mayflower Place SNF (West Yarmouth)
Jewish Rehabilitation Center for the Aged of the North Shore (Peabody)
199 Andover Street Operating Company (Peabody)
Brentwood Operating (Danvers)
Holden Nursing Home
Webster Operator (Rockland)
Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home
Chelsea Jewish Green House
Salem Rehab Center
Maryland
Westgate Hills Rehabilitation and Health Care Center (Baltimore)
Michigan
Grand Traverse County (Traverse City)
New Jersey
St. Lawrence Rehabilitation Center (Lawrenceville)
Bartley Healthcare (Jackson)
Meridian Nursing & Rehabilitation at Brick
Willow Springs Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (Brick)
Oakland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
Spring Grove Operator (New Providence)
Laurel Brook Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center (Mount Laurel)
Nevada
THI of Nevada at Hearthstone (Sparks)
New York
Long Island Care Center (Flushing)
Ohio
Trinity Medical Center East & West (Steubenville)
Franciscan Communities (Parma)
Pennsylvania
Bible Fellowship Church Homes (Whitehall)
Barclay Friends (West Chester)
Kearsley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (Philadelphia)
Odd Fellows Home of Pennsylvania (Middletown)
Providence Operator (Yeadon)
South Carolina
PruittHealth - Blythewood (Columbia)
Tennessee
Wellmont Wexford House (Kingsport)
Greenhills Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center (Nashville)
West Tennessee Transitional Care (Jackson)
Texas
Liberty County Hospital District No.1 (Pasadena)
Retama Manor Del Rio (Hutto)
MOC San Antonio II
MOC Round Rock (Austin)
MOC Webster
MOC Fort Worth
Bluebonnet Point Wellness (Bullard)
Wisconsin
Methodist Manor Health Center (Milwaukee)