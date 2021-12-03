Wisconsin offers the strongest protection against elder abuse in the U.S., according to an analysis released Dec. 1 by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the states with the strongest protections against elder abuse, WalletHub analysts compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., on three dimensions: prevalence, resources and protection. Each dimension was evaluated using 16 relevant metrics ranging from frequency of assisted living facility inspections to presence of elder justice task forces. Each metric was scored on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the "best protection against elder abuse." More information on methodology is available here.

Here are the 10 states with the strongest elder abuse protections, according to the analysis:

1. Wisconsin

2. Massachusetts

3. Vermont

4. Virginia

5. West Virginia

6. Washington

7. Iowa

8. Maine

9. Wyoming

10. North Carolina