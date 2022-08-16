10 states with the highest, lowest rated nursing homes

Hawaii has the highest rated nursing homes in the U.S. while Arkansas has the lowest, according to an analysis published Aug. 10 from NiceRx.

Researchers used U.S. News & World Report's nursing home ratings to compare the number of nursing homes with five-star ratings in each state with the total number of nursing homes. 

Here are the five states with the highest rated nursing homes, according to the analysis:

1. Hawaii 

2. Alaska

3. Maine

4. Colorado

5. Rhode Island

Here are the five states with the lowest rated nursing homes, according to the analysis:

1. Arkansas

2. Oklahoma

3. Alabama 

4. Louisiana

5. Mississippi

