10 states with highest, lowest hours of daily care given to nursing home residents 

Alaska provides the most hours of daily care to nursing home residents in the U.S., while Illinois offers the least, data from a quarterly Long Term Care Community Coalition report shows.

The nonprofit organization's quarterly report was published March 3. Data within the report includes every state that contains facility-level data on: nurse staff levels, important non-nursing staff levels, contract workers and summary staffing data at state, CMS regional, and national levels. 

Staff hours per resident day is a staffing metric calculated by dividing a nursing home's daily staff hours by its minimum data set census. 

Places in the U.S. with the highest staff hours per resident day:

1. Alaska - 5.61 hours

2. Oregon - 4.72 hours

3. Hawaii - 4.48 hours

4. North Dakota - 4.45 hours

5. Maine - 4.3 hours

Places in the U.S. with the lowest staff hours per resident day:

1. Illinois - 2.98 hours

2. Missouri - 2.99 hours

3. Texas - 3.3 hours

4. Virginia - 3.32 hours

