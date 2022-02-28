1.4M nursing home residents behind on pneumococcal vaccine: 4 notes

Over 1.4 million nursing home residents were not up to date on pneumococcal vaccinations, a study published Feb. 25 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found.

Researchers analyzed data from CMS-certified skilled nursing facilities from Oct. 1, 2014, through Sept. 22, 2018, which was linked to Medicare Part B carrier claims to corroborate pneumococcal vaccination up-to-date status with vaccination claims.

Four findings: