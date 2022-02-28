1.4M nursing home residents behind on pneumococcal vaccine: 4 notes

Cailey Gleeson (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Over 1.4 million nursing home residents were not up to date on pneumococcal vaccinations, a study published Feb. 25 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found.

Researchers analyzed data from CMS-certified skilled nursing facilities from Oct. 1, 2014, through Sept. 22, 2018, which was linked to Medicare Part B carrier claims to corroborate pneumococcal vaccination up-to-date status with vaccination claims. 

Four findings: 

  • Of the 1,459,814 residents recorded not up to date, 78.2 percent had no Part B claims for the vaccination before or in the nursing homes.

  • The majority of those not up to date, 71.5 percent, were reported to have refused the vaccine when offered. 

  • Only 1.3 percent subsequently received the vaccine within 99 days after nursing home admission.
     
  • An adjusted analysis showed residents less likely to receive the pneumococcal vaccine included residents who lived in a for-profit facility, those who weremale, Black , of Hispanic ethnicity, those who had diabetes, long-stay residents and those who had not received the influenza vaccine.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles