US birth rates hit all-time low in 2018, CDC says

The expected number of births per U.S. woman hit a record low in 2018, far below the rate needed for the generation to replace itself, according to the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published Jan. 10.

Researchers analyzed National Vital Statistics System data regarding the total fertility rate, or the expected number of births that a woman aged 10 to 49 would have in her lifetime. The expected number of births per woman in 2018 was 1.73, below the replacement level of 2.10 births per woman.

The U.S. total fertility rate peaked in 1957 at 3.77 births per woman. From 1965 to 1980, expected number of births declined from 2.91 to 1.84, respectively. Except for 2006 and 2007, the total fertility rate has been below replacement level since 1971.

