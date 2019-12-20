Air pollution linked to depression, anxiety

Exposure to high levels of air pollution increases the likelihood of developing mental health issues, including depression and anxiety, according to a study published in Environmental Health Perspectives.

Researchers from University College London in England searched Medline, PsycINFO and Embase for studies, published between January 1974 and September 2017, reporting on the associations between exposure to air pollution and mental health outcomes, such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, psychosis or suicide.

Of 1,826 studies identified, 22 met the researcher's overall inclusion criteria, and nine were included in the primary meta-analyses.

Researchers found people who are exposed to particle matter measuring up to 2.5 micrometers in aerodynamic diameter for more than six months have a statistically significant risk of developing depression. They also found possible associations between long-term exposure to air pollution and anxiety.

In addition, short-term exposure to particle matter measuring up to 10 micrometers in aerodynamic diameter was associated with suicide.

