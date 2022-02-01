10 hospitals seeking philanthropy leaders

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Several hospitals and health systems have open positions for philanthropy talent. Here are 10 job listings:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.
1. Ascension is seeking a foundation specialist at Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh, Wis.
2. AdventHealth Gordon is hiring a foundation officer in Calhoun, Ga.
3. Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota is hiring a senior development associate of donor relations.
4. Kankakee, Ill.-based Riverside Medical Center is seeking a donor relations manager.
5. CentraCare is seeking a senior development officer in Willmar, Minn.
6. St. Paul, Minn.-based Regions Hospital is hiring an annual giving officer.
7. Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan is seeking a senior philanthropy officer.
8. Boston Medical Center is hiring an associate director of donor engagement.
9. Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System is hiring a major gifts officer.
10. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is seeking a major gift officer for the surgery center.