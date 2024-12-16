What pharmacy leaders should know heading into 2025: ASHP

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and the ASHP Foundation have released their 13th annual Pharmacy Forecast, a comprehensive guide designed to help pharmacy leaders navigate the evolving healthcare landscape.
Published in the American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy, the forecast aims to identify emerging trends, challenges and opportunities that will influence patient care, health systems and the pharmacy profession.
Here are five highlights from the forecast:
- As healthcare reimbursement becomes more complex, pharmacy leaders must navigate the financial pressures of unreimbursed care and evolving policies from governmental agencies and insurers.
- The rise of innovative but costly therapies, including cell and gene therapies, is reshaping healthcare access and financial sustainability. The report emphasized the importance of developing sustainable models for these therapies.
- With ongoing shortages in primary care providers, the forecast suggests that expanding the role of pharmacists could alleviate some strains on the system.
- The forecast also outlined the importance of integrating whole-person health into medication management.
- The forecast addressed the ongoing challenge of pharmacy workforce shortages. It was concerned about fewer pharmacy school graduates and the decline in the number of residency programs, while highlighting the need to expand pharmacy technician roles and implement technology to alleviate workforce pressures.