Walmart, CVS & more: How pharmacy chains are breaking into the mental health sector

Several retail pharmacy chains have recently begun offering mental health services in their stores, part of the larger trend of making mental healthcare more accessible, The New York Times reported May 7.

Below are four recent examples of pharmacy chains launching in-store mental health services:

Since January, CVS has added clinical social workers trained in cognitive behavioral therapy to 13 locations in the Houston, Philadelphia and Tampa, Fla., metro areas. The social workers offer mental health assessments, referrals and counseling either in person or via telehealth. A CVS spokesperson told the Times the company plans to expand the program to 34 locations across those same regions.



Through Walmart Health, customers can receive in-person mental health counseling in Georgia and online counseling in Arkansas. A Walmart spokesperson told the Times the company will make counseling services available at locations in Illinois and Florida later in 2021. Walmart Health also announced May 6 it is acquiring MeMD, which provides online mental health services.



Rite Aid is offering teletherapy in its virtual care rooms in 13 locations in Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Hampshire and Idaho.



Walgreens Find Care, the company's web platform, connects users to online mental healthcare from online providers BetterHelp or Sanvello. Walgreens also offers free online mental health screenings via a partnership with nonprofit Mental Health America.

