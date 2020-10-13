Virginia community health center rebrands, opens pharmacy

Harrisonburg (Va.) Community Health Center has rebranded itself Healthy Community Health Centers and opened a pharmacy, a local ABC-TV affiliate, reported.

The health center opened the pharmacy at its Stone Port clinic. The pharmacy, open to all in the community, will focus on customer service and addressing language barriers with patients getting their prescriptions, the staff said.

"Our goal is to not only provide the dispensing services that are needed, but also the clinical services that will help our patients to get optimal care that’s accessible and affordable to all of them,” Betsy Early, the health center's pharmacy director, told WHSV3.

