VCU Health acquires pharmacy

Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health has finalized its acquisition of Hope Pharmacy, integrating the provider into its system as VCU Health Hope Pharmacy.

Founded in 2019, Hope Pharmacy has operated within The Market at 25th in Richmond’s East End and will continue operating with the same staff and leadership in place, according to a Feb. 10 VCU Health news release. Shantelle Brown, PharmD, who founded the pharmacy, will remain its primary operator.

VCU Health leaders said the transition supports the system’s broader mission to improve community health access while preserving the pharmacy’s trusted local presence. The acquisition builds on existing partnerships between Hope Pharmacy, VCU Health and the VCU School of Pharmacy.