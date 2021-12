The cost of vaccinating the world — a key measure to ending the pandemic and stabilizing the global economy — would be $50 billion, Bloomberg reported Dec. 1.

The figure comes from an analysis conducted by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Laurence Boone, PhD, the organization's chief economist, pointed out that $50 billion is much less than the $10 trillion G-20 has spent to support the global economy throughout the pandemic.