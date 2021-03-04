US vaccinating 2 million people per day

The U.S. is now vaccinating about 2 million people per day on average, The New York Times reported March 3.

At the current pace, roughly 90 percent of the U.S. population would have received at least one vaccine dose by Oct. 16, the Times projects.

The U.S. has delivered more than 107 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of March 3, and roughly 80.5 million have been administered.

About 16 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 8 percent have been fully vaccinated. Experts have estimated that 70 percent to 90 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated or have natural immunity from a prior infection for the U.S. to reach herd immunity, the Times reported.

New Mexico is currently in the lead for most shots administered compared to the amount it's received from the federal government.

More articles on pharmacy:

2 Memorial Health System pharmacists fired after one took COVID-19 vaccines home for family

111 rural counties have no pharmacies able to give COVID-19 vaccines, report finds

NIH halts convalescent plasma trial in patients with moderate COVID-19 symptoms

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.