US buys 100M more Pfizer vaccine doses

HHS has purchased an additional 100 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the department announced Dec. 23.

Under the new agreement, Pfizer is to deliver at least 70 million of the doses by June 30, with all 100 million to be delivered by July 31.

The contract brings the total number of Pfizer vaccine doses obtained by the U.S. to 200 million, though it also includes options for the U.S. to purchase an additional 400 million doses.

"This new federal purchase can give Americans even more confidence that we will have enough supply to vaccinate every American who wants it by June 2021," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said.

The U.S. is paying Pfizer about $4 billion for the delivery of the 200 million vaccine doses.

Read the full news release here.

