Smaller vial for Alzheimer's drug could save Medicare $366M per year: Study

A new study suggests that Medicare could save up to $366 million annually by introducing a new vial size for Alzheimer's drug lecanemab, which is currently only available in single-use, 500- and 200-milligram vials.

The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine Oct. 14 by researchers at the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California in Los Angeles, revealed that weight-based dosing results in substantial medication waste of up to an estimated 5.8%.

The study analyzed data from older adults with Medicare Part B coverage, showing that discarded medication from just 16 patients could supply enough for an additional person.

Lead author, medical student Frank Zou, emphasized the importance of reducing waste, noting that Medicare spent $33 billion on Part B infusion drugs in 2021. Researchers found that by adding a 75-milligram vial, waste could be reduced by 74% without a compromise to patient care.