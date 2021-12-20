Rapid deployment of COVID-19 vaccines saved the US $438B, study says

The country's COVID-19 vaccine rollout saved the U.S. an estimated $438 billion in terms of 2021 real gross domestic product, according to a report released Dec. 20 by think tank Heartland Forward.

The report said the savings brought about by the rapid deployment of COVID-10 vaccines represents 2.3 percent of real gross domestic product in 2021.

"While there is much uncertainty surrounding omicron and future variants, with the proper tools and facilitation of this vaccine, we will continue to experience economic benefits," ​​Anusuya Chatterjee, PhD, Heartland Forward's director of health research, said in a statement. "The U.S. should take lessons from the incredible public-private partnerships and deploy these strategies to address future crises."