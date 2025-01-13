Prices of 25 Medicare Part D drugs up 98%

The prices of the 25 most expensive brand-named drugs covered by Medicare Part D have nearly doubled, rising by an average of 98% since they entered the market, according to a new analysis by the AARP Public Policy Institute.

These drugs, which were responsible for nearly $50 billion in total Medicare Part D spending in 2022, are used by over 7 million enrollees.

The report highlights a trend of drug prices consistently rising at a rate exceeding general inflation. Medicare Part D enrollees, who typically take multiple prescriptions each month, are particularly affected by the increases, with 1 in 5 reporting that they have had to skip doses or forgo filling prescriptions altogether.

The report also estimated that price hikes since the top 25 drugs were first introduced are responsible for more than 40% of current list prices.