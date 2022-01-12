Pfizer cutting sales staff to prioritize better digital interactions with customers

Pfizer is laying off a few hundred positions across its U.S. sales force as it plans for more digital engagement, the company told Becker's in an emailed statement Jan. 12.

Pfizer is looking to hire employees who have the "right expertise and resources" to meet the demand from healthcare professionals seeking out more efficient digital interactions.

The company told Becker's that it would support any employees affected by the layoff. Pfizer did not specify the exact number of employees who would be laid off.

"We are evolving into a more focused and innovative biopharma company, and evolving the way we engage with healthcare professionals in an increasingly digital world," Steven Danehy, director of media relations at Pfizer, told Becker's.

Pfizer stated that the need to go digital was accelerated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The pharmaceutical company did state that it would be adding positions back into the company in other areas, but it did not specify how many.