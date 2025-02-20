Pennsylvania system shifts outpatient pharmacy to hospital lobby

Independence Health System has moved a hospital outpatient pharmacy "front and center."

Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, Pa., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 19 for its outpatient pharmacy after shifting it to a new, central location, according to a news release from Independence Health.

"Westmoreland Hospital is performing modern and complex lifesaving procedures daily. The main lobby did not accurately represent the inspiring work the providers and staff were doing," Michael Sekhon, PharmD, the system's vice president of ancillary services, said in the release. "Reimagining the entryway of the hospital, which includes moving the outpatient pharmacy front and center, is exciting and reiterates our focus on improving convenience for patients, their families, and our employees."

This pharmacy will fill the void left by several now-closed pharmacies in the area, hospital leaders said. It will stock over-the-counter and prescription medicines, snacks and health system apparel.

Independence is the third-largest health system in Western Pennsylvania, according to its website.