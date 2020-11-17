Only pharmacy school in Vermont to close

The Albany (N.Y.) College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences will close its satellite campus in Colchester, Vt., after all current students complete the program in June 2021.

The closure of Vermont's only pharmacy school comes as the college experiences its eighth year of declining enrollment. Greg Dewey, the college president, said in a Nov. 10 news release that it needs to focus on recruiting students for its Albany campus.

"While we are no longer accepting students to the Vermont program, we will strive to maintain a presence in Vermont with a select number of clinical rotation sites,” Jennifer Mathews, the school's regional dean, said in the news release.

