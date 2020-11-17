Pfizer rolls out vaccine delivery trial in 4 states

Pfizer has begun to pilot distribution programs for its COVID-19 vaccine in Texas, Tennessee, Rhode Island and New Mexico, according to a Nov. 17 report from Business Insider.

The drugmaker released interim trial analysis Nov. 9, saying its vaccine candidate was more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19.

The vaccine must be stored at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit, so many states have already begun to purchase ultra-cold freezers. Five percent to 10 percent of the doses might end up ineffective due to improper storage, analysts from investment company UBS estimate.

Pfizer told Reuters it chose the four states for its delivery trials based on how they differ in geographic size, population diversity and immunization infrastructure, as well as their balance of urban and rural residents. The drugmaker also said the four states won't receive doses earlier than other states because of their participation in the delivery trials.

