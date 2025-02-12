OhioHealth breaks ground on $3.15M pharmacy expansion

Paige Twenter -

In a $3.15 million project, Columbus-based OhioHealth is renovating, expanding and relocating a hospital pharmacy. 

Van Wert (Ohio) Hospital's pharmacy will nearly double in size to approximately 2,500 square feet and be relocated inside the hospital, according to a Feb. 11 news release. The pharmacy will gain a hazardous medication clean room — for compounding sterile intravenous therapies — as well as receiving and storage space. 

Construction began in January and is expected to be complete by fall 2025. OhioHealth said the project will not disrupt hospital operations or patient care. 

