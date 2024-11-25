NYC Health + Hospitals to upgrade medication management technology

NYC Hospitals + Health is rolling out a multimillion dollar upgrade to its medication management systems, aimed at improving efficiency and patient safety access across the network.

The new, cloud-based technology from Omnicell will automate key pharmacy processes including medication storage, tracking and dispensing, according to a Nov. 25 news release from the health system. The system also integrates with electronic medical records and purchasing systems, enhancing real-time inventory management and streamlining medication administration.

The upgrade is expected to help reduce medication errors by utilizing barcode scanning, patient profiles and other safety features. The new technology will also allow nurses to request and manage medications remotely.

The system will be deployed across NYC Health + Hospitals' facilities, including automated dispensing cabinets and anesthesia and IV workstations.