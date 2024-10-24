Number of drug shortages eases from all-time high: 5 notes

In April, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists reported 323 ongoing drug shortages — the highest number since the organization began tracking them in 2001. The number has since fallen to 277.

The ASHP published its quarterly drug shortages report in late October. Here are five things to know:

1. As of Sept. 30, the five most common drug classes in short supply were central nervous system medicines (56 in shortage), antimicrobials (41), hormone agents (30), chemotherapies (25) and cardiology drugs (20).

2. Half of the 277 current shortages have lasted longer than two years.

3. Some shortages of intravenous, irrigation and peritoneal fluids existed before Hurricane Helene caused flooding at Baxter's facility in Marion, N.C., in late September. The manufacturing plant accounted for 60% of the country's IV fluid supply, exacerbating shortages among health systems.

4. "Basic and life-saving products such as Rho(D) immune globulin, pain and sedation medications, and ADHD medications continue to be problematic," the report stated.

5. Between late 2015 and 2017, the number of active drug shortages hovered around 180. Since early 2018, that figure has remained above 200 and reached 301 in early 2023.