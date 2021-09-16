Northwell, Walgreens team up for health equity, access: 4 things to know

Katie Adams - 
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health on Sept. 16 signed a five-year affiliation with Walgreens seeking to improve the health of New Yorkers and further health equity across the state. 

Four things to know:

  1. Under the agreement, Northwell and Walgreens will collaborate on new digital offerings and pharmacy services.

  2. Northwell now offers Walgreens as an in-network pharmacy provider for its employees. Since Sept. 1, Northwell's employees can fill their non-specialty prescriptions at any Walgreens pharmacy.

  3. Northwell telehealth providers will now be available on Walgreens' Find Care platform across New York.

  4. Northwell and Walgreens are exploring a retail health clinic collaboration that would take place at select Walgreens locations across the tri-state area.

