Northwell, Walgreens team up for health equity, access: 4 things to know

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health on Sept. 16 signed a five-year affiliation with Walgreens seeking to improve the health of New Yorkers and further health equity across the state.
Four things to know:
- Under the agreement, Northwell and Walgreens will collaborate on new digital offerings and pharmacy services.
- Northwell now offers Walgreens as an in-network pharmacy provider for its employees. Since Sept. 1, Northwell's employees can fill their non-specialty prescriptions at any Walgreens pharmacy.
- Northwell telehealth providers will now be available on Walgreens' Find Care platform across New York.
- Northwell and Walgreens are exploring a retail health clinic collaboration that would take place at select Walgreens locations across the tri-state area.